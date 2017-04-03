One Minute Review: Asus ROG Centurion

The Centurion is Asus’ second stab at making a true 7.1 surround headset, and the experience shows. Although still very large and heavy by necessity – each earcup holds five different drivers – the comfortable padding on the earcups and sprung headstrap makes the Centurion comfortable over long periods. Rather than plugging straight into the PC, the Centurion instead plugs into a base station with built in amp that allows users to control and tweak individual channels or choose from presets highlighting various ranges so as to highlight footsteps, explosions, gunshots and the like, as well as splitting input into discrete channels for surround sound. Audio quality is good, and there is a nice directionality to the surround sound but that quality comes with a very hefty price tag.

The RRP for the Centurion is a massive $469, and even with an average street price that will probably be around $100 cheaper it’s still a staggering amount to pay for a headset tethered to your PC.