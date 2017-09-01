Creators Update to include mixed reality support

Windows 10 is set to receive support for Microsoft's various mixed reality devices in its upcoming Fall Creators update, in a move that will see the company come into direct competition with HTC.

Microsoft's HoloLens and its Windows Mixed Reality headsets will soon be compatible with not only Windows 10, but the Valve-owned game distribution platform Steam, which already provides support for HTC's Vive VR headset. As a result, Microsoft's $US300 mixed reality device will access to the same library of VR games as the $US600 Vive.

The company said it will also be working with third-party game developers to bring a more robust selection of titles to the Windows Store, including a partnership with 343 Industries to develop a string VR games based on the Halo series.

The key advantage of Microsoft's mixed reality devices is that many of the accessories associated with VR, such as motion sensors strategically placed around a room, will all be built into the device, meaning users will just need the Windows 10 machine for the full experience.

Microsoft has said there will be two types of experiences for users, depending on the configuration of their laptops and PCs. 'Windows Mixed Reality PCs' running the Creators Update will run VR at 60fps, while 'Ultra' setups are capable of 90fps.