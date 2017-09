A new Threadripper (we will never NOT laugh at that name - hee!) joins the Ryzen lineup today, as AMD launches the new eight core 1900X part.

The processor is basically two Zeppelin dies on the one chip, and offers eight core/12-threaded performance, running at 3.8GHz stock, and a 4GHz boost. It's compatible with the X399 chipset (which, incidentally, will be getting a free driver upgrade to support NVMe RAID this month), and will retail for $US549.