Sony releases three new 4K projectors

Sony's investing heavily in the home theatre space with three impressive new projectors launched overnight at the IFA show in Berlin.

All three offer 4K resolutions and HDR content, as well as HLG for online content. The VPL-VW760ES uses a 2000 lumens laser light source with a high dynamic contrast. TRILUMINOSTM offers a broad colour range, and MotionFlow tech reduces blur in fast moving scenes. The projector is also only 496mm deep, and the light source offers 20,000 hours of operation.

The VPL-VW760ES has a 1500 lumen bulb, and an Advanced Iris feature that offers 200,000:1 contrast, as well as picture positing memory that can adjust the projector's aspect ratio to match the content being displayed.

Finally, there's the VPL-VW260ES, which is also a 1500 lumens model, but is more focused on value over fancy features.

No word on pricing yet (hint: not cheap), but the VW760ES will be available in December, and the other two models this month.