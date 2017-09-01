Capcom releases limited run of 30th anniversary Street Fighter II cartridges - but there's a dangerous catch

In an attempt to no doubt capitalise on the soaring demand for retro products, Capcom has teamed up with iam8bit to re-release Street Fighter II cartridges to mark the game's 30th anniversary.

There will be just 5,500 units available, in either "Opaque Ryu Headband Red" or "Glow-in-the-Dark Blanka Green". The boxes look identical and will be sealed so customers won't know which version they have until the box is opened - like a retro gaming version of Schrodinger's cat.

SURPRISE! Happy 30th Anniversary @StreetFighter. Street Fighter II Cartridge Legacy Collection SNES Limited Edition https://t.co/sFIHJ1yFrv pic.twitter.com/sISUHrDE2P — iam8bit @ PAX (@iam8bit) August 30, 2017

The split of cartridges sold will be 4,500 for Ryu's version and 1,000 of the Blanka models.

The $US100 cartridges each come with the original game code, meaning they are fully playable on NTSC consoles and will be sold with bonus vintage art when they start shipping in late November.

There is one significant, and dangerous catch, though - the cartridges run the risk of catching fire. In a disclaimer on the iam8bit sales page, the company warns that “use of this reproduction game cartridge on the SNES may cause the SNES console to overheat or catch fire.”

It even goes a step further by saying that if you do decide to play the games “make sure there is fire extinguishment equipment nearby.”

Riiiiight...