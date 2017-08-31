See what you shoot with Acer's new 360 pocket cam

by Tom Wiggins  |  Thursday 31 August 2017  | Comment Now
Flip-style Holo360 comes with a 3in touchscreen and 4G streaming.

Back in 2007, when Donald Trump was just an orange tv personality and your phone couldn’t even shoot HD video, there was a thing called a Flip - a basic one-handed camcorder with a screen on the back, a lens on the front and not much more.

It looked a lot like Acer’s new Holo360, although a quick glance at the spec sheet and you’ll soon find out that’s where the similarities end. This Android-powered cam can shoot, stitch and stream 360-degree 4K videos over 4G, with a 3in touchscreen for checking your footage.

Amazing how things can change in 10 years, isn’t it? 

acer  |  holo360  |  touchscreen
 
 

