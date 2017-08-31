Dell's two new Alienware curved 35in displays look great

Now this is starting to make curved monitors look good - Dell's just revealed two new Alienware displays at PAX in Seattle, and we're super intrigued.

The lower-specced AW3418HW isn't that exciting. It's a 35in display, with Gsync, but a resolution of a mere 3440 x 1080. It's 120Hz refresh rate is okay, though, so it could well be a hit with eSports fans.

More exciting for those with richer tastes, though, is the AW3418DW. It boasts a 160Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of an impressive 3440 x 1440. And both monitors have a 4ms response time.

Of course, they are not cheap. The 1080p AW3418HW will set you back $US1199, while the higher resolution AW3418DW costs a cool $US1499.

Ouch.