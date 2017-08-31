HyperX reveals new Alloy Elite mechanical keyboard

HyperX has just added to its growing keyboard lineup with the new Alloy elite gaming keyboard. Powered by mechanical switches (and, you know, your own fingers), the Alloy Elite is aimed at gamers looking for a little more bling and solidity in their lives.

Aside from being able to choose between Cherry Red, Brown, or Blue switches to suit your gaming style, the Alloy Elite also boasts a detachable palm rest, a USB2 pass-through, media buttons, and a volume wheel. The bling comes via lighting that can be customised straight from the keyboard itself, and the sturdiness from the rather excellent solid steel frame.

And of course it's backed by a CSGO pro-gamer.

“HyperX Mechanical Gaming Keyboards have given me a true competitive advantage from day one: the build quality and features give our team the consistency needed to game at our best each and every time we load in,” said Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, CSGO team leader, SK Gaming.

The Alloy Elite is available now $149.