The Garmin Edge 1030 is a high-end GPS tracker for pro cyclists

Garmin has launched the latest in its range of high-end cycling products with the Edge 1030 GPS bike computer and redesigned pedal power meters, the Vector 3 and Vector 3S.

Design

Design-wise, the Garmin 1030 has a 3.5in, water resistant colour touchscreen that works while wearing gloves and even when it's raining and has a 282 x 470 pixel resolution. This is a slightly more advanced screen than that seen on the Garmin 1010 and is larger than that on the 3in Garmin 1000. The Garmin 1030 has a water rating of IPX7, weighs 123g and measures 58 x 114 x 19 mm.

Garmin 1030 battery life

Garmin claims its 1030 offers 20 hours of battery life, while a battery pack attached to the mount can boost this for a further 24 hours. Long rides using the Garmin 1030's maps feature, as well as cycling in bright sunshine for long periods with full-screen brightness enabled, will significantly reduce this so Garmin has added a battery-save mode to the 1030 to make the screen go blank when not in use.

Similar to the technology found on phones, the Garmin 1030 additionally comes with light sensors to automatically adjust the screen's brightness as you cycle through sunshine into shadow, for example, which has the added benefit of preserving battery life.

Garmin 1030 apps and software

Expanding on its GroupTrack software seen on previous Edge models, which lets your friends track your location, the Edge 1030 has added Trendline Popularity Routing that highlights the routes used most often by other cyclists.

Garmin Cycle Map uses this feature to give turn-by-turn directions with sharp-curve alert, and cyclists can now send messages to other riders using the Garmin 1030's built-in messaging tool without using their phone. This tool comes with preset messages and templates but only works if all riders are tethering their phones to their Garmin 1030 GPS units.

Video of Garmin Edge 1030: Ride with Confidence

In terms of apps, the Garmin 1030 adds the Strava Routes Connect IQ app that lets you complete a route against an existing Strava time while the TrainingPeaks CIQ app automatically loads each day's workout onto the 1030 if you're a TrainingPeaks subscriber. All apps, widgets and data fields used to customise the Garmin 1030 are found on the Connect IQ store. Others include AccuWeather to track the weather while the MPA and Power app from Xert tells you when you're exceeding your maximum power. The home screen is also customisable.

Garmin 1030 specifications