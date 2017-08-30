Delve into this treasure trove of NASA photos taken from the Apollo archive

This treasure trove of photos was uploaded to Flickr in 2015 and the Project Apollo Archive collection has been growing ever since. At the time of writing, the archive features more than 14,220 images taken during the height of the Apollo space program.

During this program, astronauts conducted experiments, piloted spacecraft, and of course, walked on the moon, capturing every moment with a modified Hasselblad camera. In addition to the traditional TV and small-film cameras on board, the near-distance stereoscopic shots of the moon and majority of images in the archive were taken on three Hasselblad 500ELs.

The archive covers the first manned test flight in 1968 of Apollo 7 through to the final mission in 1972, Apollo 17, the final lunar mission in 1972. You can read more about the history of photography during the Apollo missions here.