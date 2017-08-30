iPhone 8 set to arrive 12 September

The latest reports suggest Apple has scheduled a product launch for 12 September, the date long rumoured to mark the arrival of the iPhone 8, or whatever the tenth-anniversary version of the smartphone ends up being called.

The latest report comes via the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources that are familiar with Apple's plans. Apple normally holds a launch event for the iPhone in September, so the rumour isn't particularly surprising, and the date has been long suggested as the likely one for the event.

The report adds that three phones are expected to be unveiled, alongside a new Apple Watch smartwatch and an Apple TV, with an iPhone 7S, 7S Plus, as well as a high-end iPhone 8 that could cost $US1,000 and is rumoured to feature facial recognition and an OLED display with thin bezel.

The event is expected to happen at its new Apple Park campus. Apple hasn't yet sent out invitations for the event, and likely won't until a few days before it's scheduled - though industry watchers and tech journalists will already have 12 September in their calendars.