Resident Evil Revelations lurches onto Xbone and PS4

It might be over five years old, but Revelations is still considered one of the best Resident Evil games ever made - and today it launches on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Directed by Kōshi Nakanishi - the same twisted mind behind the more recent Resident Evil Biohazard - the game features series stalwarts (who, frankly, should know better by now) Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield as they investigate a totally normal and not at all haunted/spooky/overrun 'abandoned' cruise ship. Though Reveletions has already had one HD remake, for the last gen of consoles, this new, new HD version boasts an improved framerate and even better visuals.

Just keep polishing those pixels, guys!

Co-op Raid mode is a part of the release, along with a new stage called The Ghost Ship: Chaos, which comes with new weapons in a different take on a classic map.