IFA 2017: What to expect from this year's Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin tech show

At almost a hundred years old, IFA is not only Europe's oldest tech trade show, but it's grown to become the biggest. Welcoming half a million visitors at the end of every summer, IFA, (the official name is Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin), is now one of the world's largest consumer electronics exhibitions.

The trade show was – and still is – home to the biggest technological reveals. From the first showing of the cathode-ray tube in 1931, the conference has now become the only place to look for next year's must-have gadgets and home appliances, be it smartphones, TVs, laptops, smartwatches and connected fridges.

Kicking off on 30 August for press, and then running from 1-6 September for the public, this year's event is expected to be no different, and it's very likely we'll see some of the tech industry's biggest names including Samsung, Sony and Microsoft, showing off their hottest consumer gadgets.

We'll be on the show floor during the big event, but in the meantime, here are the latest rumours on what we can expect to see from Berlin's packed exhibition halls.

Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin 2017

IFA 2017: Samsung

Up until recently, Samsung used IFA as a platform to reveal its latest Note devices. However, over the past few years, the South Korean tech giant has announced its latest phablet (in this case the Galaxy Note 8) at a pre-event.

Nevertheless, the Korean firm will most definitely still have a substantial presence at IFA 2017, and is rumoured to be announcing fresh smartwatches, as well as its usual fare of connected home appliances.

According to the internet rumour mill, it's looking very likely we'll get to see not one but two Samsung wearable devices at IFA this year. Leaked images posted on Twitter by a Korean source suggest one of these will be a Gear Sport smartwatch that has a similar design to both the Samsung Gear S3 Classic and Frontier models.

IFA 2017: Sony

Much like its rival Samsung, Sony hasn't been able to keep a lid on its plans for IFA 2017. It looks like there'll be at least two new models from the Japanese firm. According to a Geekbench leak, these devices have been dubbed the Xperia XZ1 and the Xperia XZ1 Compact: a flagship and its scaled-down sibling that will reportedly pack high-end specs.

There's been no hint of any new wearables from Sony but if we go by previous IFA Sony press conferences, you can expect to see something other than these two phones announced at the launch event.

IFA 2017: Huawei

Chinese smartphone firm Huawei has a long history of IFA press events and this year is expected to be no different, with the company likely to show off its Mate 10 phablet and mid-range Nova additions.

Past IFA events have also seen Huawei launching its latest wrist-worn wearable tech so we are expecting an update to the Huawei Watch line, too.

IFA 2017: LG

It's an LG tradition to tell everyone exactly what it will be launching at IFA prior to the event, so we already know about its upcoming smartphone releases: the LG V30 and V30+. IFA, however, will be the first time the press get to see these almost bezel-free smartphones up close and personal, so expect some fresh hands-ons reviews from us in the coming days.

This is the first time LG has used IFA as a launch pad for a mobile device. The Korean firm typically launches a new line of TVs at IFA, so we could see some news announcements in this area, too.

IFA 2017: Lenovo and Motorola

Traditionally, Lenovo uses IFA to announce a raft of devices, from laptops to smartphones. With a date set for the press conference on 31 August, we're expecting the usual tranche of gadgets from the Chinese company, including the new Moto X, which according to rumours will be called the Moto X4, as well as updating its Yoga line of laptops.

IFA 2017: The best of the rest

While some of the biggest names in tech (like those above) are expected to have a major presence at IFA 2017, there will be hundreds of other exhibitors bound to make a big impression, too. In previous years, it's not been unusual for some of the underdogs in tech to make a splash with some unexpected news. So here's a rundown on some of the other usual suspects in tech that you might hear announcements from during the coming days.

Acer: Having launched the Predator 21X gaming laptop at last year's IFA, we are expecting some kind of big news from the gaming focused hardware arm of Acer this time around, most likely making use of Nvidia Max Q tech released at Computex earlier this year.

Asus: The Taiwanese tech firm has an IFA press conference due, but we aren't exactly sure what it will be yet. Rumours suggest a new Zenfone Android device but even so, don't expect it to make a big impact. Any Asus news usually gets drown out by the firm's bigger rivals at IFA.

You will probably hear more about Asus' gaming arm, Republic of Gaming, though; such as desktops, monitors and high spec laptops if previous years are anything to go by.

Dell: Expect some new Dell devices at this year's IFA, focused on VR. The firm just announced a bunch of laptops, 2-in-1s and a mixed reality headset ahead of the event, so it could be that we see them on the IFA show floor.

TomTom: TomTom has been rumoured to be announcing a new wearable at this year's show, so stay tuned and check back to this page over the next few days for any updates.