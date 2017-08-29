CBS network buys out Channel Ten

CBS’s acquisition of Channel 10 took quite a few people by surprise when it was announced this morning that the US TV conglomerate was buying up the whole house, granny flat and all. What most people probably didn’t realise was that Ten was swimming in staggering debts – with hundreds of millions in unpaid loans and content deals. Recent noise that a gaggle of local billionaires were waiting to snap it up was fairly iffy – the likely scenario was that FOX, through local subsidiary News Corp, was keen to take control and push Sky News to compete with ABC’s 24hour FTA news monopoly.

But things were a little more complicated than that. CBS’s relationship with Ten went back decades – they had been long term providers of content, from The Late Show and This is Us to NCIS and Bull, and were major shareholders in Eleven, Ten’s DBB channel. By the time Ten went into voluntary administration, CBS was owed roughly $800 million in current and future owed earnings, coupled with its existing investments, and was in a very good position, more so than probably anyone else, to provide a long term lifeline. Until now, day to day management and programming control of Ten was wholly in Australian hands, even back when CanWest, a now defunct Canadian media house, had effective ownership via shares during the 90s and much of the early 00s.

Financials aside, CBS’s purchase of Ten is one of the most significant changes to the Australian media landscape in some time. Unlike a simple board membership or stake of shares, CBS’s takeover effectively dissolves Ten’s holdings and buys out every single one of its shareholders. Ten, (plus Eleven, ONE and TenPlay) become a wholly owned subsidiary of CBS International, and as such it will have unlimited control over everything going forward – I wouldn’t rule out name changes, especially to Eleven and ONE, as well as programming becoming significantly (obviously) CBS focused.

CBS has one of the most popular slates of Drama and Comedy in the US, plus licenses for a wide range of US sports – many of which are currently shown on other networks – including NFL and College NBA. It's also announced, interestingly, that online streaming service CBS All Access will be introduced to Australia as part of the deal, although how this will work alongside TenPlay will be interesting (Nine owns 50% of streaming provider Stan, and keeps it at arm’s length). CBS’s content, both current and back catalogue, is split between almost all the current slate of streaming services – I would expect any CURRENT agreements, such as Netflix/Star Trek, to stay in place for the time being however.

Additionally, as the owner of an Australian Broadcast License, CBS is obligated, as Ten was, to produce a certain amount of local content every year. CBS, unlike any of its local competitors, has access to a staggering amount of capital and studio space – could we possibly expect American quality drama or comedy with a distinctly Australian flavour? Additionally, CBS also runs an online 24-hour news service of its very own, which feeds from its local and national affiliates, and is both critically acclaimed and heavily resourced. It was one of the four pillars named in the press release, along with reality, drama and sport, that CBS wanted to fuel investment in.

It’s important to note how this deal both strengthens and weakens the traditional media markets in Australia. US cable and broadcast networks are losing revenue to online sources, and global expansion is key to stemming those losses in a single market. CBS wouldn’t have had to spend too much cash to take hold of TEN – in many cases, it’s presence alone (its market cap is $35b, compared to Nine’s $1.3b and Seven’s $1.2b) would satisfy any bank loan until it was able to re-capitalise the stations which had been heavily stripped during the past decade. What it really wants is to use Ten’s direct access to millions of people to bring dollars into All Access.

Part of the reason Stan has been able to hold its own against Netflix has been thanks to Channel 9’s constant advertising of the service across its channels. Nine, like CBS, understands the near future is with a hybrid combination of media properties across traditional channels and online. Its own near-death experience was a wakeup call of sorts – by leveraging itself with younger markets via On-Demand and older markets via TV, it can leapfrog and stay ahead of the curve by offering “online only” content which can be riskier and better funded than content for the much broader TV consumer.

CBS will want to do what Nine has done, but on a much larger scale. CBS All Access, like a CBS-owned Ten, will have a lot more money to play with, as well as exclusive content leveraged from its already successful shows. So while you can expect changes to Ten, keep an eye on how it deals with both TenPlay and All Access – online is where the eye is now.