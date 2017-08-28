Two-faced YotaPhone 3 is the mullet of the smartphone world

by Tom Wiggins  |  Monday 28 August 2017  | Comment Now
Two-faced YotaPhone 3 is the mullet of the smartphone world

OLED at the front, E-ink round the back.

There’s a saying about mullets: business at the front, party round the back. With a 5.5in AMOLED screen on the front and a 5.2in E-ink display on the back, the YotaPhone 3 is the mullet of the smartphone world. Sandwiched in between there’s a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, although a 128GB version will be available too.

You might think a 3300 mAh battery isn’t big enough to power two screens, but don’t forget the E-ink one only uses up juice when it refreshes.

Chuck in a 13MP rear and 12MP front camera, USB-C charging and a fingerprint scanner and it’s obvious the YotaPhone 3, which is due for a September release in China, is out to be more than just a novelty.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  dualscreen  |  eink  |  smartphone  |  yotaphone 3
 
 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

Head2Head: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy S8 Plus

FEATURE

Head2Head: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy S8 Plus

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Apple's iPhone 8 'will boast super-fast facial recognition'

NEWS

Apple's iPhone 8 'will boast super-fast facial recognition'

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Samsung Galaxy Note 8

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: Samsung Galaxy Note 8

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Head2Head: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone 8 (Plus)

NEWS

Head2Head: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone 8 (Plus)

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

Another Samsung Galaxy Note is having battery trouble

NEWS

Another Samsung Galaxy Note is having battery trouble

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

What we know: The LG V30

FEATURE

What we know: The LG V30

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Nokia 8 smartphone

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: Nokia 8 smartphone

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 available from 24 August

NEWS

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 available from 24 August

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

Head2Head: iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus - Does bigger always mean better?

NEWS

Head2Head: iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus - Does bigger always mean better?

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

The Galaxy S8 Active has arrived and is ready to take a beating

NEWS

The Galaxy S8 Active has arrived and is ready to take a beating

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 