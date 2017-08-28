PAX pop-up set to entertain Melbourne's Federation Square this weekend!

A little sample of PAX-AUS fun is popping up in Melbourne's Federation Square this weekend, giving punters and gamers a feel for what this year's event, which will take place from the 27th to the 29th of October.

Over both days this weekend - the 1st and 2nd of September - there'll be latest game releases for people to play, high-score tournaments with the chance to win a three-day pass to the show, awesome cosplayers, and even a free Friday night concert.

"Before the PAX mothership descends upon Melbourne this October, we're very excited to offer a snack-sized PAX at Fed Square on 1-2 September," said Luke Lancaster, PAX Aus Content Manager at ReedPOP, in today's release. "Come hang out, play games, win prizes, enjoy the concerts and surround yourself with the amazing PAX community."

You can register for the main event in October here.