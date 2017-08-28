PAX pop-up set to entertain Melbourne's Federation Square this weekend!

by David Hollingworth  |  Monday 28 August 2017  | Comment Now
PAX pop-up set to entertain Melbourne's Federation Square this weekend!

Get an advance taste of Australia's biggest geek and gaming event!

A little sample of PAX-AUS fun is popping up in Melbourne's Federation Square this weekend, giving punters and gamers a feel for what this year's event, which will take place from the 27th to the 29th of October.

Over both days this weekend - the 1st and 2nd of September - there'll be latest game releases for people to play, high-score tournaments with the chance to win a three-day pass to the show, awesome cosplayers, and even a free Friday night concert.

"Before the PAX mothership descends upon Melbourne this October, we're very excited to offer a snack-sized PAX at Fed Square on 1-2 September," said Luke Lancaster, PAX Aus Content Manager at ReedPOP, in today's release. "Come hang out, play games, win prizes, enjoy the concerts and surround yourself with the amazing PAX community."

You can register for the main event in October here.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Hyper Magazine. All rights reserved.

See more about:  federation square  |  melbourne  |  pax  |  paxaus
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

The Great Television Fragmentation has begun 

The Great Television Fragmentation has begun

 
How to: Delete your Google history 

How to: Delete your Google history

 
6 things every Guardian should know before playing the Destiny 2 Beta 

6 things every Guardian should know before playing the Destiny 2 Beta

 
Foxtel you HAD ONE JOB! 

Foxtel you HAD ONE JOB!

 
Eugene Kaspersky wants to hand over his source code to US intelligence 

Eugene Kaspersky wants to hand over his source code to US intelligence

 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 