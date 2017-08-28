HTC may be looking into selling its Vive business

HTC might sell its Vive arm as part of a strategic change for the company.

The company is looking at options ranging from divesting its VR business to a full sale of HTC, according to Bloomberg.

It is said to be working with an adviser and has held talks with companies such as Google, though the search giant said it does not comment on such rumours. And HTC may be looking into either selling the Vive business or spinning it off.

One of Bloomberg's sources said a full sale of HTC is less likely "because it isn't an obvious fit for a single acquirer". They added that no final decisions have been made and the company may not make any strategic decisions at all.

HTC shares rose by 4.7% on Friday giving the company a $US1.9 billion market value.

We've contacted HTC for comment.