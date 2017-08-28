Seagate's new DJI Fly Drive storage device is designed for drone enthusiasts

by David Hollingworth  |  Monday 28 August 2017  | Comment Now
Take all of the drone footage you can handle with this surprisingly complete storage solution.

Seagate's latest storage device was made in partnership with drone specialists DJI, and it brings some pretty awesome features to your next drone adventure.

The DJI Fly Drive has a massive 2TB of storage capacity, which equates to more than 60 hours of 4K video. There's a Micro SD slot to help with file transfer in the field, and a protective cover to prevent any mishaps while you're on flying those friendly skies. The Fly Drive also boasts a USB 3.1 interface for even faster data transfers, and comes with two months of access to Adobe Premiere Pro CC for superior editing of all that captured footage.

The DJI Fly Drive is in stores now, and retails for $179.

dji  |  dji fly drive  |  drone  |  drone footage  |  hard drive  |  seagate
 
 

