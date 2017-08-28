Razer's Wolverine is the Ultimate Xbox pad

When it comes to competitive gaming, using a regular controller is a bit like Lewis Hamilton lining up on the F1 grid in a Citroen Berlingo. He won’t suddenly become a bad driver, but he’s not exactly maximising his chances of coming first.

Razer’s Wolverine Ultimate ($229.95) is like an F1 car for your Xbox One, with customisable D-pads, interchangeable thumbsticks that allow you to choose different heights and shapes, and extra buttons and triggers that can be remapped to your specification.

It also supports Razer’s Chroma lighting system, so even if you don’t win, at least your pad will look good doing it.