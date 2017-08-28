The Toybox is a 3D printer for kids

In the olden days, back when Stuff was a nipper, you’d count yourself lucky if you got given a brick on a string to play with. These days, not only do kids have fidget spinners, iPads and Oculus Rifts as well as bricks to entertain themselves, the Toybox 3D printer is like having their own toy factory.

Kids can use the app to pick the toy they want to print, or, if they’re particularly precocious, they can design and produce their own. Then, if our experience of 3D printing is anything to go by, you just need to entertain them for three hours while it gets to work.

Back it on Kickstarter now from US$249.