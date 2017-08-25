Hyper PixelCast 89

Tim's back in charge, as he is every other episode, and he's dragged Hewso and Julian along for the ride. It's quite a scenic ride, too, full of pretty vistas rendered in interesting visual styles. (We talk about pretty visuals).

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

____________________________________________________

You can download the podcast directly (.mp3 file) through the player below, but please also subscribe to the Cast on iTunes! That way, you will automatically download new episodes as soon as they’re live on the site. Alternatively, hit up the RSS feed.

Right click, save as

Games: Hellblade, Agents of Mayhem, Final Fantasy 15

Music: Wail (by The Strangerhood)

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)

We interrupt out usual dumb joke to pimp Matt's charity event