Hyper PixelCast 89

by Tim Henderson  |  Friday 25 August 2017  | Comment Now
Hyper PixelCast 89

Well, this is embarrassing. I honestly can't remember the last time we were a day late. But hey - we're still in time for the weekend!

Tim's back in charge, as he is every other episode, and he's dragged Hewso and Julian along for the ride. It's quite a scenic ride, too, full of pretty vistas rendered in interesting visual styles. (We talk about pretty visuals).

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.
You can download the podcast directly (.mp3 file) through the player below, but please also subscribe to the Cast on iTunes! That way, you will automatically download new episodes as soon as they’re live on the site. Alternatively, hit up the RSS feed.

Right click, save as

Games: Hellblade, Agents of Mayhem, Final Fantasy 15
Music: Wail (by The Strangerhood)
Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)
We interrupt out usual dumb joke to pimp Matt's charity event

