Nikon D850 has more megapixels than you know what to do with

Even a chump knows it’s not about how many megapixels you have, it’s what you do with them that counts. But when you’ve got as many as Nikon’s new D850 ($US3300 body only) has, it certainly increases your options.

As well as the 45.7MP full-frame sensor it comes with a native ISO range of 64 to 25,600, and the same ultra-reliable and super-sensitive 156-point autofocus system that you get on the D5. If you want to shoot 4K video the D850 can do it at 30fps, while its burst mode for stills tops out at 7fps.

Sure, it’s got a lot of them, but the D850 is much more than just megapixels.