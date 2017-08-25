HyperX's double-chamber Cloud Alpha headphones coming next month

by David Hollingworth  |  Friday 25 August 2017  | Comment Now
And they'll work on any platform you desire!

HyperX's new Cloud Alpha gaming headphones have been in development for two years - which, I guess, means one year spent per chamber, as the Cloud Alpha's main feature is a dual-chamber design to deliver improved audio quality.

“The new HyperX Cloud Alpha is the first gaming headset to include our dual chamber technology to deliver unrivalled sound quality,” said Tyler Needles, global audio business manager, HyperX, in this week's release. “Designed and tested in the HyperX labs, Cloud Alpha delivers the best possible audio performance, comfort, and build quality for the ultimate competitive advantage and will be used by top eSports pros globally.”

The headphones also boast 50mm drivers, and the two chambers separate bass notes from the middle and high ranges. Memory foam earcups make for comfortable, long, gaming sessions, and a wider headband also helps in the comfort department. There's a detachable cable with in-line controls, and the Mic is Teamspeak and Discord certified.

The Cloud Alpha will be available on September 25, and retail for $US99.99.

