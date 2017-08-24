Apple's iPhone 8 'will boast super-fast facial recognition'

by Clare Hopping  |  Thursday 24 August 2017  | Comment Now
Apple's iPhone 8 'will boast super-fast facial recognition'

Apple wants its facial recognition to be the fastest on the market - report.

The iPhone 8 could sport the fastest facial recognition engine ever seen on a smartphone, with the company apparently working hard to make sure it beats all records.

According to Bloomberg, the facial recognition technology would be able to identify and unlock the phone for the rightful owner in a few hundred milliseconds, making it an almost instant way to unlock you device so you can start using it as soon as you glance at the screen.

Although Apple hasn't commented on the technology, it's long been rumoured the iPhone 8 would feature some super-smart technology that could work alongside or independently with the TouchID fingerprint scanner to make it more secure than any other iPhone so far.

This would seemingly fit with Tim Cook's mission to "be the best and to give the user something that really makes a difference in their lives," the publication said. It added that Apple doesn't necessarily always want to be the first with its innovations, but it does want to be the best and hence why the company is so set on making its method of facial recognition the most reliable.

Other innovations Bloomberg thinks Apple will include in the iPhone 8 are reconfigured cameras for better augmented reality, a smart camera with better object detection and an infrared sensor to help facial recognition in the dark.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  facial recognition  |  iphone 8  |  smartphone
 
 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

Head2Head: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone 8 (Plus)

NEWS

Head2Head: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone 8 (Plus)

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Another Samsung Galaxy Note is having battery trouble

NEWS

Another Samsung Galaxy Note is having battery trouble

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

What we know: The LG V30

FEATURE

What we know: The LG V30

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Nokia 8 smartphone

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: Nokia 8 smartphone

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 available from 24 August

NEWS

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 available from 24 August

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

Head2Head: iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus - Does bigger always mean better?

NEWS

Head2Head: iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus - Does bigger always mean better?

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

The Galaxy S8 Active has arrived and is ready to take a beating

NEWS

The Galaxy S8 Active has arrived and is ready to take a beating

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Firmware update appears to confirm wireless charging for iPhone 8

NEWS

Firmware update appears to confirm wireless charging for iPhone 8

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

iPhone 8 screen design and new features reportedly confirmed

NEWS

iPhone 8 screen design and new features reportedly confirmed

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

Huawei exec hints at Mate 10 specs ahead of October release

NEWS

Huawei exec hints at Mate 10 specs ahead of October release

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 