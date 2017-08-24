Chrome Enterprise aims to make IT admins' lives easier

Thursday 24 August 2017
Google releases management tool for Chromebook deployments.

Google launched Chrome Enterprise today, a tool that aims to help IT admins manage Chromebook deployments more easily.

The tech giant said it designed its latest B2B service in response to customer demand for a simpler way of managing business devices

David Karam, product manager at Chrome Enterprise, said in a blog post: "With so many different business needs - not to mention so many different devices - companies have also told us they want a single, cost-effective solution that gives them the flexibility and control to keep their employees connected.”

At $US50 per device, Chrome Enterprise offers access to enterprise app storefronts, security measures, and 24/7 support. An integration with Microsoft Active Directory (AD) means IT admins can authenticate staff's devices with their on-premise AD credentials, as well as Google Cloud services like Google Play. It also centralises the management of user and device policies for IT admins.

Ed Higgs, interim director of global service delivery for group IT at Rentokil, said: "With over 500 Chromebooks in use in our organisation, Chrome now forms part of our standard offering within Rentokil Initial. Google's current Chrome OS initiatives will make the operating system of increasing value for us, and we are already finding an increasing number of use cases for Chrome devices. We've benefited from direct support from Google's product and engineering teams, that have worked closely with us to help us execute our goals."

Features Chrome Enterprise supports. Credit: Google

Another integration with VMware's Workspace One means that Chrome Enterprise customers can manage all their Chrome devices via this management tool, bringing Workspace's capabilities of delivering specific device policies based on factors like location, device platform, department and role to bear on Chromebook devices as well.

IT admins can also allow users to access cloud enterprise applications, native Android apps, and virtual Windows apps, all from one app catalogue, Google said.

Sumit Dhawan, senior VP and general manager at VMware, said: "The consumerisation of the enterprise has left IT managing multiple operating systems on a variety of devices - some provided by the business and others brought in by employees. As Chrome OS continues to gain momentum, our customers are eager to manage these devices consistently along with all other endpoints including mobile devices."

He added: "Using Workspace One, our customers will be able to securely manage the lifecycle of Chromebooks along with all their other endpoints, giving them better security and a consistent user experience across all devices."

IT admins are also able to give employees access to all enterprise applications through a single app catalogue. Chrome device users can access Windows desktops and application too, which Google hopes will speed up the adoption of Chrome devices in the enterprise.

