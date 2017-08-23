Western Digital launches new WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD and SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD

Western Digital press releases can really be confusing these days. The company is formally known as Western Digital Corporation, but is happy with just Western Digital. It's hardware, however, is only ever known is WD - which you are not allowed to call the company.

And then you've got the whole Sandisk angle! And today's news hits all of those sweetspots, as Western Digital lifts the lid on two new 3D NAND-powered SSDs - the WD Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD and SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD.

The WD SSD boasts a mean-time-to-failure of 1.75 million hours, and is aimed at enthusiasts and system builders thanks to its WD Functional Integrity Testing Lab certification. It is, basically, a workhorse SSD.

The Sandisk device, however, is aimed at gamers and creatives, offering speedy boot and load times, as well as data transfer.

Both drives are available 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes in 2.5in form factor, while the WD Blue also comes in an M.2 form factor, and retail from $156.