Terry Campese Foundation gaming marathon

Last year we reported on Player2 (a pretty great Aussie gaming site) running a charity marathon for the Starlight Foundation. It turned out to be a success for a small site undertaking its first charity event and raked in some $2340.

For 2017 they're switching charities (the focus being on needy families in Canberra and southern NSW), but the grueling nature of twenty four hours of nonstop games and fun (mostly fun for the peeps watching, at some point) remains the same.

A few guests are expected as well, including the charity's founder, Terry Campese, and international Kiwi rugby star Jordan Rapana. If that isn't incentive, then maybe a prize pool (a mix of videogames and Rugby League World Cup fixtures) valued at around $8000 will be.

The stream kicks off here at ten in the morning, AEST this Saturday. Join the fun, be generous, and maybe receive a prize in the process.