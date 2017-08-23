Could PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds be an Xbox exclusive?

Some interesting news that popped up from Gamescom over the weekend suggests that when the phenomenally successful PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds comes to console, it may only be coming to Microsoft's Xbox.

It was always be going to his Xbox One before the PS4, but it's now been revealed that Microsoft is the game's publisher on the console. Here's what developer Bluehole's VP CH Kim said about the deal:

By partnering with Microsoft, our team believes that we will be able to accelerate console development, while maintaining quality across all platforms, as well as giving us access to vast sales, marketing and publishing resources that will help us reach new fans to welcome to the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds universe.

Microsoft's been asked if this equate to an exclusivity arrangement, but has so far been less than informative. It could be exclusive, it could be a merely timed one, or... Who knows.

But if you're a PS4 fan and looking forward to getting onto the PUBG bandwagon, you may want to start lowering your expectations.