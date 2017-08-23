Corsair enters the void with new gaming headphone lineup

Corsair's been busy at this year's Gamescom show in Germany, showing off not one, but four new gaming headsets, all under the new Void Pro moniker. I've never really wanted to stick my head in a void, before, but these 'phones look pretty tasty.

The four new headphones all feature the same design, with a forward-leaning headband with super-soft padding, and over the ear cups with memory foam. They also all feature 50mm neodymium drivers and Dolby 7.1 surround sound, as well as a unidirectional noise-cancelling microphone. The mic is also Discord certified, so that's a plus, I guess.

So what separates the four models?

Well, the Void Pro RGB Wireless comes in both standard and Special Editions, the difference being the SE comes in yellow, and the standard in black and white. Both have a 40ft range in case you have a VERY LARGE gaming area, and RGB lighting, paired with up to 16 hours of battery power.

The Void Pro RGB USB uses a - you guessed it - USB connection, and comes in black and white, while the Void Pro Surround ditches the RGB lighting, and also comes in red and black, and boasts both a USB jack, and an analogue connector for your console.

The headsets are available now globally, and while we don't have local pricing, US pricing is set at $US99 for the wireless models, and $US79 for the others.