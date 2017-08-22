Microsoft's Surface Laptop and accessories available now in Australia

by David Hollingworth  |  Tuesday 22 August 2017  | Comment Now
Microsoft's Surface Laptop and accessories available now in Australia

And it's available in four colours.

We're currently taking Microsoft's new Surface Laptop for a longterm spin, and while it's walled-garden take on the Windows OS is a little restrictive, it's still a hell of a piece of hardware - and it's not on sale in Australia.

It's currently available through the Microsoft Store. It's available with an i5 processor now - with an i7 model coming later this year - and in four more or less trendy colours: Burgandy, Cobalt Blue, Graphite Gold and Platinum. 

Prices start from $1499, or 1349.10 for students.

Also available today, and in the same colours, is the Surface Pen and Surface Arc Touch Mouse (which is also a sleek bit of kit we're rather fond of), for $139.95 and $119.95 respectively.

 

