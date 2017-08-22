Tor Project can't block Daily Stormer from its browser

Although anonymous browser Tor says it's 'disgusted, angered and appalled' by the Daily Stormer neo-Nazi news site's decision to use an onion Tor service to communicate its ideologies, it has said it is unable to ban people from accessing it via its secretive browser as privacy is at the Tor browser's core.

"We can't build free and open source tools that protect journalists, human rights activists, and ordinary people around the world if we also control who uses those tools," Tor Project developer Steph said in a blog post. "Tor is designed to defend human rights and privacy by preventing anyone from censoring things, even us."

She added that ironically, Tor had been built by developers from a range of backgrounds, religions, cultures, genders identities and races, which is completely against Neo-Nazi ideals, but this doesn't mean it can stop people from accessing the website using its platform.

"We work every day to defend the human rights they [Neo-Nazis] oppose," she added. "They feel powerful by spewing hate, whining, bullying, and promoting violence against others. But together, we are more powerful."

The Neo-Nazi group decided to move its Daily Stormer site to a Tor onion service after many of the world's tech firms announced they would prevent people from accessing or supporting them. PayPal and GoFundMe said they would not allow people to donate to the group, Google and GoDaddy denied the firm domain registry services, while Cloudflare said it wouldn't allow those behind the sites to use its services to protect it from denial of service attacks.

"Tor stands against racism and bigotry wherever and whenever such hatred rears its ugly head," Steph finished. "It is our work to provide everyone with the best possible security and privacy tools so human dignity and freedom can be promoted all over the world."