Ruiner gets new trailer, and September release date

The gameplay for upcoming action shooter Ruiner may be a little too frenetic for my tastes, but I am down with its cyberpunk aesthetic and awesome soundtrack. The new Ugly Heart trailer, released today, shows off both those things in spades, as well as a whole torrent of guns, weapons, and ways to generally give your enemies a bad day.

Developer Reikon has also announced the game's release date - September 26. And publisher, Devolver Digital, is feeling a little tongue-in-cheek about it all...

“After the success of the Hotline Miami series and the impending cash money windfall of RUINER and Absolver, Devolver Digital will only publish games with masks now,” note Devolver Digital CFO Fork Parker.