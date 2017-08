AMD's latest driver release is built around support for its new RX Vega video card lineup, but also comes with a host of other features.

There's support Quake Champions Early Access and Agents of Mayhem, as well as fixes for issues in Grand Theft Auto V, Forza Horizon 3, and Tekken 7. The drivers also address some problems with FreeSync display performance.

You can learn more about the new drivers - and download them - here.