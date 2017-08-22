Numark's DJ2GO2 lets you mix on the move

by Tom Wiggins  |  Tuesday 22 August 2017  | Comment Now
Numark's DJ2GO2 lets you mix on the move

So small it fits on your laptop.

Busking isn’t just for one-man bands anymore. Thanks to tech, even DJs can set up for an impromptu set in the tunnel at Central these days. Designed to fit in the space below the keyboard on your laptop, Numark’s DJ2GO2 DJ controller is as portable as it gets, with a built-in soundcard, pitch- and crossfaders, plus master gain and channel gain controls.

All you need to do is hook it up to your laptop via USB, plug in a pair of headphones and choose your first tune.

The punters will be dancing around their handbags in no time.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  dj controller  |  dj2go2  |  laptop  |  numark
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 