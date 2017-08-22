Intel leads with mobile processors for 8th gen Core i launch

The focus is on thin and light laptops now, with desktop processors to follow.

Intel's just revealed the first solid details of its 8th generation Core i lineup - and it's so far focused on mobile devices.

The four new processors double the cores/threads and L3 cache of previous 7th gen CPUs, but still offer solid battery life; Intel is promising its new chips are capable of supporting up to ten hours of 4K content playback. Here's the full specs:

Intel has said that desktop processors - including some 10nm parts - will be released later in the year, around spring time, while 8th gen-powered mobile devices will start hitting the market from next month.

