Final Fantasy 15 confirmed for PC release next year

Square-Enix has announced at GamesCom that Final Fantasy 15 will be landing on Windows PCs in early 2018, about a year and a half after the original console release.

If PC gamers are lucky, the story might actually be finished by then, although our advice is to not hold your breath. At least you're still getting a more polished, rounded title than that which originally launched for PS4 and XBO.

Of course, there will be bonus effects for extra pretty, including 4K textures and Atmos support (note, you should consider checking out Dolby Atmos for headphones on the Win 10 store), as well as the following for those with recent Nvideo cards:

NVIDIA Flow – creates vivid, combustible fluid, fire and smoke.

NVIDIA HairWorks – creates dynamic, life-like hair and fur for characters, animals and monsters that inhabit the game.

NVIDIA ShadowWorks – enables characters to cast shadows on themselves.

NVIDIA Turf Effects – creates life-like grass and vegetation in the game environment.

NVIDIA VXAO – adds depth and realism based on the physics principles shadows and light.

You can view the announcement trailer here.