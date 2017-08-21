Explainer: What is your digital footprint?

The internet is an amazing resource, allowing us to share our lives with far-flung friends, work from anywhere and access the sum total of human knowledge in an instant. However, it's also raised some unforeseen problems - one of which is our digital footprint.

These digital footprints can have a huge impact on our lives, both online and offline. But what is a digital footprint, and how can you be sure that yours doesn't become a problem?

In short, your digital footprint is the trail of online activity you leave behind you when you use the internet; it's the sets of data that catalogue your life on the web. There are two kinds of digital footprint: 'passive' and 'active'.

Passive digital footprint

The former is made up of the information that tech companies harvest behind the scenes, such as browsing data, IP addresses and purchasing habits. This is often collected without us even knowing about it, and is used to target advertisements, build customer profiles and more. There are a number of ways to minimise how large this type of footprint grows, such as using proxies and VPNs, or using anonymising technologies such as Tor.

Thankfully, this data isn't usually publicly searchable, so it doesn't present much of an issue in day-to-day life - unless you're especially concerned with private companies like Google and Facebook tracking your internet activity.

Active digital footprint

The other kind of footprint is an 'active' digital footprint, which is the publicly-traceable information that you share on the web, including Facebook updates, messageboard posts and Twitter rants. We rarely think about this type of digital footprint, but it can become a major headache in some circumstances.

The most obvious example is in employment; when hiring a new member of staff, the vast majority of companies now look up potential candidates' social media profiles. You may have a bulletproof CV, but if your Twitter feed is a stream of complaints and insults directed at your former employer, that's likely to be a one-way ticket to the rejection pile.

Social media's security issue

Your social media posts can also present security risks. By stitching together all the information distributed across your various social networks, criminals - both cyber and garden-variety - can often stitch together a shockingly comprehensive view of your life. This can lead to burglaries, fraud and even identity theft.

So how can you ensure that your digital footprint doesn't become a digital boot in the nethers? Well, the simplest solution is to make sure not to post anything potentially embarrassing or harmful online - a good rule of thumb is to never post anything that you wouldn't be comfortable with showing your boss.

Of course, this is rarely possible - aside from the fact that this rule is heavily restrictive, there will always be incidents outside your control - when someone posts a questionable photo of you on their social media account, for example. The good news is that most social networks have adjustable privacy settings, allowing you to limit who can see your profile and posts, and change whether or not new friends and followers are accepted automatically.

If you're especially paranoid about your online activities being linked to you, one option is to use anonymous social media accounts. These can either use entirely falsified information, or personal details not associated with your professional life, such as a middle or maiden name. This will make it harder for people you don't personally know to track you down.

The best guidance is to be sensible. A few pictures of you on a night out are unlikely to get you fired, but posting a lengthy rant about your boss might. Voice your opinions on Twitter if you like, but try and refrain from spewing hateful, abusive screeds. Exercise good judgement and common sense, and your digital footprint will likely be fine.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk