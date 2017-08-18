Friday Linky Links: They're Baaack...

Greetings kids. It’s flu season so if you, like me, are recovering from the plague and need something to do in a dark room this weekend, then you're probably really excited that The Defenders is coming to Netflix tonight tonight tonight! And in case you hadn’t already stocked up on supplies and readied your favourite slanket, the good folks at Marvel have dropped one last trailer to really whet our appetites. Yes. But we’ve still got a couple of hours of upright time to kill, so let’s quickly buzz through the rest of the week’s pop-culture news, shall we?

First off, still on the topic of Netflix’s Marvel offerings, the second season of Jessica Jones is deep in production and this week we got wind that David Tennant’s Kilgrave will be back for one more go-round. Now, this is… curious, and going to take a little bit of story-telling magic to work, given the ending of Season One, but given the creepy, awful excellence of Tennant’s villain, I’ll take it. In small doses, mostly watching through my fingers, but I’ll take it.

That’s not the only thing David Tennant’s been up to lately. He’s also been cast as Crowley in the upcoming Amazon/BBC adaptation of Good Omens, which is shaping up to be very much worth checking out. Not only is it based on a collaboration by Neil Gaiman and the late, great Terry Pratchett, but Gaiman himself is scripting it, and Welsh actor Michael Sheen is also starring. Woop woops all round, I think.

Another Netflix production that gets a lot of love around here — and with good reason — is Sense8, which is currently looking to wrap-up with one two-hour movie after being cancelled earlier this year. Well, this morning it looks like there might be some interest in reviving it, from kind of… interesting… corners. All we have at the moment is a tweet and this letter, which is surprisingly and adorably earnest, but it’s something… and, well, stranger things have happened.

Still on the small screen, here’s a long read that argues that SyFy’s The Expanse is basically The Wire in space. It’s a huge, absolutely massive, arguably foolish call, but if you haven’t checked out this show yet, this might just be the push you need. Also, I don’t mean to be rude, but what is wrong with you? Don’t you like good television? Why are you even reading this? GO. Go, watch The Expanse now. It is good.

In small-screen entertainment that is (probably — who can really say in this crazy time?) going to draw no comparisons to The Wire, it looks like US network ABC have ordered a live-action sitcom reboot of 60’s classic The Jetsons. I guess now that modern-day television has mined the childhoods of Generation X for ideas, they’re starting on the Boomers? Anyway, they’ve got the makers of Back To The Future and Family Guy on board, so it’s actually kind of difficult to see where exactly this is being pitched but it could be mindless, cheesy, fun, I guess?

Moving on to the big screen, and Star Wars (I know, I know, I’m mixing it up the order today)! This week it’s been announced that there might be another stand-alone movie in the works, and it’ll be centring on Obi-Wan Kenobi. News is scant at the moment, with only Director Stephen Daldry attached to the project, and no script. Ewan McGregor hasn’t ruled out coming back to the part, but there’s no real news there either, so park this one in the ‘watch and wait’ category for now.

Anyone who’s been following things over at DC will know that there’s been a lot of ‘will-he-won’t-he’ chatter about Ben Affleck’s future as Batman for a while now, and this week Ben’s little brother Casey may have “accidentally” waded into the situation, suggesting that Affleck may not be returning to the role. Which, of course, has meant yet another confirmation from all parties that Ben Affleck is Batman and always will be. I… guess that settles it? At least until the next unscripted comment?

Over at Marvel, another week means another trailer for Thor: Ragnarok — not that I’m complaining! This time it’s the international trailer, and it’s… maybe a little spoilery? So watch at your own risk. Marvel have also released some new stills, and it’s still kind of good but kind of worrying how still really great everything about this movie looks and feels. Let’s hope it’s at least 67% as good as it looks.

Finally this week, the 2017 Hugo Award winners were announced last week at Worldcon in Helsinki. Aside from awards for Arrival and The Expanse (we told you…) most of the winners would be more of interest to the more readerly among you — eggheads, booky-wooks, what have you — and this year’s list is notable for the number of women it features. Oh yeah.

And on that note, I’m off to get Defenders snacks and settle in. Have a good weekend, folks!