Hackers take over HBO social media accounts

by Zach Marzouk  |  Friday 18 August 2017  | Comment Now
Hackers take over HBO social media accounts

The network is hacked yet again in the space of three weeks.

HBO's Facebook and Twitter accounts have been taken over by an organisation going by the name OurMine.

The group, which markets itself as a penetration testing organisation specialising in social media security, took over the main HBO accounts as well as others belonging to the network's shows, as reported by the BBC,

The posts read: "Hi, OurMine are here, we are just testing your security, HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security - ourmine .org -> Contact".

The posts were removed quickly afterwards.

OurMine is known for hacking well-known people's social media accounts, including those belonging to Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. On the group's website, it claims to be "an elite hacker group known for many hacks showing vulnerabilities in major systems". Despite this, it defines itself as White Hat, claiming it has no bad intentions and cares only "about the security and privacy of your accounts and network".

A spokesperson for HBO said: "The infringement on social media accounts was recognised and rectified quickly."

We've contacted OurMine for comment.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  game of thrones  |  hackers  |  hbo  |  social
 
 

More in Home Theatre (1 of 10 articles)

Hackers take over HBO social media accounts

NEWS

Hackers take over HBO social media accounts

More in Home Theatre (2 of 10 articles)

HBO just leaked Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 overnight

NEWS

HBO just leaked Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 overnight

More in Home Theatre (3 of 10 articles)

Panasonic announces new DMR-UBT1 4K Blu-ray player and recorder

NEWS

Panasonic announces new DMR-UBT1 4K Blu-ray player and recorder

More in Home Theatre (4 of 10 articles)

Why Netflix's purchase of Millarworld marks a turning point for the industry

NEWS

Why Netflix's purchase of Millarworld marks a turning point for the industry

More in Home Theatre (5 of 10 articles)

HBO hackers release more Game of Thrones data, this time with a ransom note

NEWS

HBO hackers release more Game of Thrones data, this time with a ransom note

More in Home Theatre (6 of 10 articles)

HBO hackers may have made off with 1.5 TB of data

NEWS

HBO hackers may have made off with 1.5 TB of data

More in Home Theatre (7 of 10 articles)

Review: Synology DiskStation DS216play NAS

REVIEW

Review: Synology DiskStation DS216play NAS

More in Home Theatre (8 of 10 articles)

HBO hackers leak unaired GoT episodes, steal employee data

NEWS

HBO hackers leak unaired GoT episodes, steal employee data

More in Home Theatre (9 of 10 articles)

HBO hack leaks details of upcoming Game of Thrones episodes

NEWS

HBO hack leaks details of upcoming Game of Thrones episodes

More in Home Theatre (10 of 10 articles)

Explainer: What is 4K and why should you care?

NEWS

Explainer: What is 4K and why should you care?

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Poll

Do you use a VPN?
View previous Polls »

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 