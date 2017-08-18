The Expanse comes full circle with upcoming tabletop RPG release

The Expanse is both one of my favourite book series, and television series, of recent years. Written by Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham under the pen-name of James SA Corey, the story takes place in hundreds if years in the future, when the asteriod belt, Mars, and the outer planets have all been colonised. But tensions run high between the various factions, and things boil over when a mysterious alien technology is uncovered.

There's also a cool hat, lots of awesome space combat, and a cast of characters that you will absolutely fall in love with.

But before the TV show, or the books, there was a roleplaying game that inspired it all - so it's kinda cool that Green Ronin's now planning to publish a tabletop game based on the series. It'll kick off next year as a crowdfunding campaign (I'm-a start saving now, because I want ALL THE PERKS), before being published in August of 2018.

“The Expanse is the most exciting thing to happen in science fiction in the last decade,” said Green Ronin President Chris Pramas, in today's announcement. “It’s not just that they are cracking good stories - which of course, they are - but like all of the best science fiction they reflect the issues of today. We could not be more delighted to bring the Expanse to roleplaying games.”

Nor could we. Interestingly, the language of the release is explicit on at least one point - it's the novels that are being adapted, not the TV series. Which, in a lot of ways, is quite exciting, as it means a whole new set of art to enjoy!