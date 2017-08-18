Korea's electronics firm LG hit by ransomware, believed to be WannaCry

South Korean consumer electronics company LG has reported to the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) that it has suffered a ransomware attack on one of its service centres in Korea according to The Korea Herald, with reports saying it is the WannaCry ransomware.

The suggestion is that the WannaCry code may have been uploaded to one of the LG kiosks and started to spread to other systems in the network, but was caught and stopped before infecting the entire organisation.

Dr Jamie Graves, CEO at ZoneFox told us that, “at this stage it seems that the code used is identical to WannaCry, which swept across the world in May, with devastating consequences.

“LG is of course a huge business and the fact it is based in South Korea will immediately raise questions - many pointed the finger at the country's noisy neighbour when the WannaCry attack happened. The firm is saying it managed to block this latest attack, but if the code is written by the same criminal forces that were responsible earlier this year, it's likely that more organisations could be affected.

“The most worrying thing is that this shows that not enough lessons are being learnt - and there is still failure to keep IT systems constantly updated, despite the relentless barage of attacks we are seeing. The speed and sophistication with which these cyber-crooks operate is exceptional. Every organisation must ensure they have the latest technologies in place, which provides them with a 360-degree, 24/7 visibility of activities and behaviour around business-critical IT systems."

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com