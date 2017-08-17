Lian Li's new PC-Q39 case is boxy, but good!

With practically every PC component these days sporting some kind of LED lighting, there's a good reason to have some sort of window into your PC's inner workings - and that's just what Lian Li's new PC-Q39 mini-ITX tower offers.

It's not cheap - it's over $US200 - but it has room for triple-slot video cards up to 320mm long, dedicated grommets for mounting liquid cooling tubes, and lots of room for pumps - keeping all that out of the way of your shiny tech so you can enjoy it through the tempered glass side panel. The interior is split in two halves, as well, with PSU and cabling on one side, and the main components on the other.

There's a tool-less drive rack with slots for two 3.5in drives and a single 2.5in SSD, as well as another 2.5in slot behind the rack, and third one one the mobo tray. If you want to rely on air-cooling, all fan mounts feature magnetically attached dust-filters.

Here's the full specs: