Lian Li's new PC-Q39 case is boxy, but good!

by David Hollingworth  |  Thursday 17 August 2017  | Comment Now
Lian Li's new PC-Q39 case is boxy, but good!

And it packs a tempered glass side panel.

With practically every PC component these days sporting some kind of LED lighting, there's a good reason to have some sort of window into your PC's inner workings - and that's just what Lian Li's new PC-Q39 mini-ITX tower offers.

It's not cheap - it's over $US200 - but it has room for triple-slot video cards up to 320mm long, dedicated grommets for mounting liquid cooling tubes, and lots of room for pumps - keeping all that out of the way of your shiny tech so you can enjoy it through the tempered glass side panel. The interior is split in two halves, as well, with PSU and cabling on one side, and the main components on the other.

There's a tool-less drive rack with slots for two 3.5in drives and a single 2.5in SSD, as well as another 2.5in slot behind the rack, and third one one the mobo tray. If you want to rely on air-cooling, all fan mounts feature magnetically attached dust-filters.

Here's the full specs:

Motherboard Support Mini-ATX
Expansions Slots 3
Dimensions (WxHxD) 252 x 348 x 346mm
Drive Bays 3.5in x 2
2.5in x 3
Fan Support 2 x 120mm Front
2 x 120mm Top
1 x 140mm Bottom
1 x 80mm Rear
I/O 2 x USB3.0
1x USB3.1 (C-Type)
HD Audio Jacks
Radiator Support 80, 120, 240mm
CPU Cooler Max Height 120mm
GPU Max Length 300mm
PSU Max Length 160mm
Related Articles
See more about:  lian li  |  pc case  |  pc-q39
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Poll

Do you use a VPN?
View previous Polls »

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 