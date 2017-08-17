Plantronics launches new RIG100HS and RIG100HX headphones

Now this is pretty clever. Say you've got a great sound system attached to your TV, but you still want a good mic for chatting in-game, and one that isn't going to get in the way of your cinematic audio setup... Enter Plantronics new RIG headsets.

These are dedicated to chat, with only a mic and single ear-cup to listen to your team-mates. The cup features an open, skeletal design so ambient sounds - and that awesome sound system, can be easily heard.

The mic even rotates so that the headset can be worn over your left or right ear - neat!

“At Plantronics, we understand the importance of communication for gamers. The RIG 100 series offers the power of a full range driver, allowing ambient noise in and provides open acoustics for a bigger soundstage. This means you’ll be able to enjoy the experience of your sound system without compromising on your voice chat, never miss a shot called by your teammates again” said Peter Petrides, Director of Gaming Products with Plantronics ANZ, in today's release.

The RIG100 is available for both PS4 and Xbox, as well as laptops (and, we'd guess, desktop PCs as well) via a 3.5mm jack. Both are available October this year, and will retail for $49.