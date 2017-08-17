Garmin reveals Foretrex 601 and 701 wrist-mounted GPS

Casual wanderers need not apply where the new Foretrex 601 and Foretrex 701 Ballistic Edition GPS is concerned. Garmin's aiming the wrist-mounted GPS units at serious walkers, thanks to Galileo and GLONASS satellite support in the 601, and a mess of shooting applications in the 701.

I wish I was cool enough for the 701 Ballistic Edition. It uses Ballistics Elite software to help calculate aiming solutions, which includes an onboard bullet library, so you can combine detailed ballistic details with windspeed, temperature, and more to make shots at any range. It even horizontal and vertical Coriolis effects!

“With the Foretrex 601 and Foretrex 701, we were able to pack more features than ever before, including the addition of GLONASS and Galileo support into a very durable, but compact device,” said Adam Howarth, General Manager Garmin Australasia, in the recent announcement. “These Foretrex models help you keep your hands free while you focus on easily navigating the path ahead.”

And shooting things.

Both the 601 and 701 are available this month, and retail for $369 and $849 respectively. Sniper rifle sold separately.