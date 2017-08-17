How to: Join the Xbox Insider Program

Here's how to test out the latest developments on the Xbox One.

2017 is an exciting time to own a games console. The PS4 Pro and the Xbox One X are changing the way we usually think of games consoles, and there's so much content available right now, too, from Netflix to Twitch, and everything in between.

 

Nobody is sure what's going to happen, and companies such as Sony and Microsoft are constantly testing new features and ideas to gain an edge on their competitors – but they need your help.

The Xbox Insider Program allows gamers to direct the development path of new features, and get a sneak peek at new content on the horizon. It's legitimate and relatively easy to join, too.

How to join the Xbox Insider Program

  1. First, boot up your Xbox One, and then go to My Games & Apps. If your console updates has automatic updates on, the Insider Hub icon should be there already. If not, follow the instructions below.
  2. Head over to the Updates tab, and select the Xbox Preview Dashboard option.
  3. You'll then need to wait a while for the update to download. Once it's done, the app and name icon should change to the Xbox Insider Hub.
  4. From there you'll be able to access both the Insider Program and the Xbox Preview Program. The former has previews for games and apps, while the latter is mostly focused on system updates.
  5. If you don't want to try out everything, you'll be glad to know it's possible to opt in and out of multiple previews.
  6. And that's it. You're now able to sample the latest developments on the Xbox One. Enjoy!

