How to: Join the Xbox Insider Program

2017 is an exciting time to own a games console. The PS4 Pro and the Xbox One X are changing the way we usually think of games consoles, and there's so much content available right now, too, from Netflix to Twitch, and everything in between.
Nobody is sure what's going to happen, and companies such as Sony and Microsoft are constantly testing new features and ideas to gain an edge on their competitors – but they need your help.
The Xbox Insider Program allows gamers to direct the development path of new features, and get a sneak peek at new content on the horizon. It's legitimate and relatively easy to join, too.
This article originally appeared at alphr.com
Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing
