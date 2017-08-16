Cooler Master reveals MasterPulse MH320 gaming headset

Sometimes you just want a set of headphones that are free of any bells and whistles - headphones that are cheap and comfortable, but still going to last. That's how Cooler Master's ranging its new MasterPulse MH320 headphones, and they certainly look good on paper.

Or on email, but that doesn't sound nearly so good.

The MH320s use a closed-back design to minimise exterior noise, and feature 2.0 channel sound via a pair of 40mm drivers. The headphone's mic is bi-directional, and the headphone is built around a flexible steel band with a leatherette finish on both the band and the ear-cups.

The MasterPulse MH320 headphones are available from the end of September for just $39.