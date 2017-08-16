Interview: Good Shepherd's Mike Wilson on the move from publisher to producer

Gambitious has been a very active indie publisher since the company's formation in 2011. But now, the company's stepping away from merely getting games to market - it wants to help get them made, and support indie developers through every step of the process. It's also rebranded itself, under the cheering name of Good Shepherd.

The aim of the company is to help indie devs by finding them the talent they need, while also putting them in contact with investors. In turn, Good Shepherd wants to help investors find the right games to invest in, and generally help create more, better games.

Everyone wins, basically. We recently had a chance for a chat with Good Shepherd's (and generally cool) Make Wilson about the new company, the indie scene, and how it can help the local industry.

Mike, you’ve worked in some of the biggest companies, on some of the biggest games. What makes you think now is the time to focus down on indie devs?

Hi! My partners and I have actually only ever worked with indie developers of various sizes over all these years. I think that a lot of people forget, after an original indie game becomes a huge franchise, that it began with a very small team. The original DOOM was made by five guys in around six months, Quake by ten people in about 18 months, and other big franchises we have had a hand in greenlighting and publishing (Max Payne, Railroad Tycoon 2, Tropico, Serious Sam, Mafia, Stronghold, etc) all came from similarly small teams originally.

This new wave of indies that Devolver and Gambitious have worked with to create new hit franchises are even smaller; Hotline Miami was made by two people, Reigns by two, Downwell by one, Enter The Gungeon by four, Broforce by six... Small is good, small is creative, small is powerful!! It has always been thus, but I think the industry did forget this and get lost in the race to get big in the late 90s and early 00s. We love this time in the industry more than any time in our careers for the sheer originality of games coming from such a wide new range of developers from all over the world.

And what can Good Shepherd provide for an indie team?

We provide everything a developer needs to see their creation through to release and beyond, from development/completion funds, testing and localisation help (we ship most games in nine to 11 languages now), global PR teams, industry and shows, social media, ads and trailer production... it goes on. But Good Shepherd is also excited to help indies with writing, music, and voice acting help whenever possible, to help raise the production values of indie games that can often fall by the wayside due to a lack of resources or connections. We are very proactively working on providing these resources for production where they are desired, but ultimate creative control always remains with the developers, even on marketing and PR discussions.

Can you outline what the process of a dev working with you might look like? Do they come to you? Do you prospect for likely indies?

There is no set way to pitch a game, really... sometimes they come through our website, sometimes we see something online and reach out, sometimes we meet developers at shows, sometimes one of the other developers we've worked with recommends someone. Regardless of how any given title performs, we always work to make sure that any developer we work with has as positive an experience as we can possibly provide, as they are the ultimate ambassadors for any good publisher. The people at Good Shepherd who have been with us for the past three years, that we've been publishing as Gambitious, have done a fantastic job with this, and I think with the new, very experienced people we've added to bolster both our production and marketing teams, we'll do an even more admirable job. Our team is spread out in seven different timezones, much like the development teams we work with, and we try to keep in close contact throughout production, to provide whatever support is necessary, which can vary wildly from one project to the next.

At the same time, how are you going to attract investors to a market that – from the outside – can seem remarkably crowded with titles and developers?

We've been building our investor network slowly and methodically, focusing on conservative bets, rather than the lottery ticket approach, so that we can provide consistent results. We, both as individuals and as a company, invest alongside these new investors at the same terms they get, and have thus far been able to produce great results, even with a somewhat underfunded, understaffed team working with very inexperienced developers and original IPs. So the model and the track record we've established actually make the investments incredibly safe when compared to other entertainment industry options or investing in startups and hoping for an exit. And it should only get better from here, with the new funding and team in place.

The very crowded marketplace presents challenges for sure, but it also gives those companies who are able to be nimble and adapt quickly and who are small enough to not need a mainstream hit to be successful - a big advantage over both the larger publishers and studios. It also creates demand from developers who might have self-published two or three years ago, but now realise that help from an experienced team is a very good thing when navigating this competitive, constantly shifting, market.

I’m not sure if you’re aware of the lack of government support for the games industry here in Australia, but will Good Shepherd be a global outfit? Can local, Aussie artists benefit?

I have heard about the funding cuts, which are quite disheartening, but yes we are very globally minded and our developers are from all over the planet. Aussies have a built in advantage of speaking English as a first language, but even that isn't a requirement to work with us.

Thanks for your time and interest!

Thank you! You can learn more about Good Shepherd here.