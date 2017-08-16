Grab cheap PlayStation games in new Humble Bundle

That'd be the PlayStation 4 version, of course, and while the Aussie dollar has held up against the US one better in the past, that's still a pretty fine deal on the top tier. Although some might wish that 2K had put Mafia 3 there instead; sadly, that's now how marketing works.

You could also keep it to just a buck and walk away with four games, including XCom for the Vita and Evolve for PS4 - a pretty decent team shooter that might just see some life again on the back of this.

Level up to beat the average and you're mostly swamped with PS3 titles for which we expect most people would prefer PC keys instead, but hey - not everybody has played Spec Ops, and it's a game that more people should.

Of course, XCom 2 is the real star here, and probably worth the cash, so click on through and give the offer a good eyeballing. Maybe the charity side will help enable a mini splurge.