Acer partners with Supercars Championship racing team

In the good old days of racing, it was all about mechanics. These days, whoever, computer power is taking an ever-greater role in slinging cars around a track at insane speeds, and Acer has just announced a partnership with Supercars Championship team Brad Jones Racing to do just that.

At the heart of the partnership is Acer's Predator range, helping the team's designers, engineers and drivers in all aspects of the race challenge.

“For our engineers the Acer Predator laptops are a standout item. Featuring the best of the best including the 7th Gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GPU and Windows operating system, we’re pretty excited to work with the full range of Acer computers,"Engineer and IT specialist at BJR, Paul Scalzo said in today's release. "A lot of us are gamers at heart and the Predator range, which has the gamer in mind, has some pretty awesome capabilities and speeds.”

Incidentally this new partnership will be helping Brad Jones Racing get ready for the Red Rooster Sydney SuperSprint, and I really want some chicken now.