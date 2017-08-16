Razer’s Atheris mouse just keeps on pwning

We’ve indulged in some pretty mammoth gaming sessions in our time but nothing that would come close to exhausting Razer’s Atheris mouse. Even with an Overwatch-ready 7200 DPI optical sensor and sturdy wireless tech, its battery will keep you firing for over 300 hours. If you do manage to wear it out, all it takes to get the Atheris back up and running is a pair of AA batteries, so you can be back to your fragging in no time.

It’s designed to be completely portable too, so you don’t even have to let inconsequential things like socialising, work, or the birth of your first child get in the way of your gaming.